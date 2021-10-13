20,241 Shares in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLD. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

NYSEARCA QLD opened at $72.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.35. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12 month low of $41.90 and a 12 month high of $83.37.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.