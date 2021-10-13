2,083 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 29.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth about $69,958,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in American Express by 20.3% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,109,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.75.

AXP opened at $174.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.61 and a 200 day moving average of $162.11. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

