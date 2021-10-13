22,029 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,149,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.79.

CRL stock opened at $408.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $427.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.79 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

