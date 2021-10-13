$23.25 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) to report $23.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.60 million to $23.90 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of $57.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year sales of $732.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $744.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $776.90 million, with estimates ranging from $743.20 million to $832.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $2.79. The business had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.27) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 217.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $189.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -311.44 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.37 and a 200 day moving average of $176.86. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $140.15 and a 52 week high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

