$24.16 Million in Sales Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will announce sales of $24.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.71 million and the highest is $26.60 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $18.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $158.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.90 million to $161.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $130.60 million, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $143.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $26.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

RIGL traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 28,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,510. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $596.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 775,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 555,695 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 307.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 261,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 197,742 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 22,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

