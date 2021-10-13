$243.61 Million in Sales Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will post sales of $243.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $245.06 million and the lowest is $242.50 million. WNS reported sales of $214.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year sales of $991.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $985.20 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WNS. Cowen lifted their target price on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 367.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,216,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,942 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the second quarter worth $30,774,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 30.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,552,000 after acquiring an additional 350,756 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 33.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,365,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,052,000 after acquiring an additional 341,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the second quarter worth $20,429,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WNS stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.87. The company had a trading volume of 67,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,580. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.11. WNS has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $84.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

