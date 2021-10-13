24,455 Shares in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 442.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 68,068 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

DTIL stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $604.12 million, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 45.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

