2,458 Shares in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VC. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Visteon by 3,338.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Visteon in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at $220,000.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $103.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.30 and a beta of 2.00. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

VC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Bank of America downgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.73.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

