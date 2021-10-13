320,947 Shares in Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT) Acquired by Murchinson Ltd.

Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 320,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 333,300 shares during the period. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inhibikase Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IKT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.92. 129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,518. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.