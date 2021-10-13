372,785 Shares in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Acquired by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 372,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,705,000. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 5.1% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPEI. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

Shares of FPEI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,150. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62.

