$41.42 Billion in Sales Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to post sales of $41.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.10 billion. AT&T posted sales of $42.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year sales of $171.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.49 billion to $177.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $174.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $158.84 billion to $178.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811,593 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AT&T by 536.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE T traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.43. 76,437,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,872,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average is $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

