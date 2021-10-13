43,271 Shares in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.25.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $95.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $99.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.88.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

