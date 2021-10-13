450,000 Shares in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,900,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,554,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,570,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,736 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

ABCL stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,309. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $71.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.31.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.99 million. On average, analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $2,756,900.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John S. Montalbano bought 6,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $103,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABCL shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

