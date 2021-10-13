4,511 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DAR opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

