4,701 Shares in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Bought by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter valued at $101,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,154 shares of company stock worth $14,144,680 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RGEN stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,348. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $327.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.82. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

