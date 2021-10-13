48,879 Shares in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in EMCORE by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in EMCORE during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in EMCORE during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in EMCORE during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCORE stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. EMCORE Co. has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $265.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. EMCORE had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EMCORE Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EMCORE news, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,024.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rex S. Jackson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $127,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $680,713.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMKR. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

EMCORE Profile

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

