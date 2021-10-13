48,879 Shares in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in EMCORE by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in EMCORE during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in EMCORE during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in EMCORE during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EMCORE stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. EMCORE Co. has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $265.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94.
In other EMCORE news, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,024.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rex S. Jackson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $127,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $680,713.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMKR. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.
EMCORE Profile
EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.
Featured Article: How Short Selling Works
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR).
Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.