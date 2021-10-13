$50.90 Million in Sales Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will announce sales of $50.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings. Cutera posted sales of $39.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year sales of $218.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $218.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $238.35 million, with estimates ranging from $236.90 million to $239.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $58.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CUTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CUTR stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $43.52. 119,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Cutera has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $780.84 million, a P/E ratio of 120.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average of $42.82.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $49,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,968.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $80,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,815. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cutera by 7.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,878 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cutera by 195.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 86,964 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Cutera in the second quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cutera by 152.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,642 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 44,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cutera in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

