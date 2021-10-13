5,161 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1,305.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,395,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ONEOK by 15.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,269,000 after acquiring an additional 662,379 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ONEOK by 23.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,699,000 after acquiring an additional 531,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $25,477,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.15.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $63.51. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.86.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

