5,244 Shares in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridgetown 2 in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bridgetown 2 by 68.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Bridgetown 2 in the first quarter worth $93,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Bridgetown 2 in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Bridgetown 2 by 24.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the period. 43.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BTNB opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

