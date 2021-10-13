5,500 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by Lodge Hill Capital LLC

Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,035,000. Booking makes up approximately 3.5% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKNG traded up $8.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,473.10. 6,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,589.00 and a one year high of $2,540.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,304.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,299.81.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($10.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,486.96.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.