78,717 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Acquired by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 78,717 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.23.

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 305,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,421,240. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.08. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

