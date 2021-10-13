$8.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to post $8.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.96 billion. Exelon posted sales of $8.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year sales of $32.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.00 billion to $35.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $32.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.52 billion to $36.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Exelon by 17.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Exelon by 14.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,600 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,004,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,010,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Exelon by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $48.32. The company had a trading volume of 68,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,190. The firm has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $50.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

