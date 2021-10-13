9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a rare, orphan and unmet needs focused GI company. It’s advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for Short Bowel Syndrome, a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., formerly known as Innovate Bioph, is based in Raleigh, United States. “

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 9 Meters Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

NMTR opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -0.11.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Temperato purchased 25,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,102,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,648.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 73,529 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 156,529 shares of company stock worth $192,569. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter worth $68,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter worth $176,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 987.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,871,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,672 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 900.0% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.