91,336 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,891,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,040,000 after acquiring an additional 78,748 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 35,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 22,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.62. The stock has a market cap of $186.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 68.16%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

