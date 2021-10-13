920 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $269,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $613,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $1,549,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $3,700,506.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,762,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,783,143,426. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 492,615 shares of company stock worth $128,197,709. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $232.78 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.49.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.22.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

