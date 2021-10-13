AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLVLY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. AlphaValue upgraded AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.34. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $28.18.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.81 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 9.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

