AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLVLY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. AlphaValue upgraded AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.
OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.34. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $28.18.
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
