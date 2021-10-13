Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Accelerate Diagnostics stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,423. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a market cap of $397.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.88.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 27,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $150,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hany Massarany purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 854,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 589,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after buying an additional 171,688 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,675,000 after buying an additional 87,044 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

