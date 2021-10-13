Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Cut to $56.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ACCD. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

ACCD opened at $38.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.32. Accolade has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accolade by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,417,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,198,000 after purchasing an additional 110,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Accolade by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,723,000 after purchasing an additional 208,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Accolade by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,407,000 after purchasing an additional 771,578 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Accolade by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Accolade by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,897,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,074,000 after purchasing an additional 290,660 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

