Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Acerinox to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered Acerinox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acerinox presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.71. Acerinox has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

