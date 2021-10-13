Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 725,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up 0.7% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $69,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,818,000 after acquiring an additional 211,863 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $846,000. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 96,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.35. The company had a trading volume of 176,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,675,505. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

