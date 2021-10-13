Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $206.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $163.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.67.

AYI stock opened at $207.11 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $210.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Acuity Brands by 107.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

