Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Downgraded by SVB Leerink to “Market Perform”

SVB Leerink lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.10 in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS opened at $8.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.69.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

