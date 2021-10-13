Adamas Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 8,894 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,176% compared to the average volume of 208 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $368.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ADMS shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.10 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 522,589 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81,634 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $704,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 402.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 84,538 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,670,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 182,800 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 60,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.