Adamas Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 8,894 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,176% compared to the average volume of 208 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ ADMS opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $368.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25.
Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 522,589 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81,634 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $704,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 402.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 84,538 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,670,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 182,800 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 60,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.
Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.
