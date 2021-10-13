Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADUS. Raymond James decreased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.
Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $75.43 on Monday. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $73.06 and a one year high of $129.01. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.48.
In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 48.6% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.
Addus HomeCare Company Profile
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
