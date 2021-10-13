Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADUS. Raymond James decreased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $75.43 on Monday. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $73.06 and a one year high of $129.01. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.48.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.79 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 48.6% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

