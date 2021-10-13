Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.180-$3.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.07 billion-$4.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion.

ADBE opened at $580.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $629.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $570.40. Adobe has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $679.57.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.