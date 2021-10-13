Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 2,889 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $784,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 311,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 19,863 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth $1,463,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 435,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 59.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,213,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 453,510 shares during the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

NYSE:HL opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00, a PEG ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

