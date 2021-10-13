Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 5,827 Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. UBS Group AG raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,783,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 688,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 102,457 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

PFLT opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.03.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 83.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.79%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

