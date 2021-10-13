Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 73.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 168,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 48.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 78.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 117,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $84.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.90 and a 200 day moving average of $81.65. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $54.42 and a 52 week high of $86.64.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

