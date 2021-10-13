Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $218,000 in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth approximately $37,438,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 286.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after buying an additional 385,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 148.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 608,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,055,000 after buying an additional 363,066 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 34.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,393,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,203,000 after buying an additional 358,744 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 594.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 391,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,179,000 after buying an additional 334,768 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.89. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million. Analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.