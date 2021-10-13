Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $188,000 Investment in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 34.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 13,935 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 122.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 29.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 26.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 40,636 shares in the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Shares of NYSE MEC opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.80 million, a P/E ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $120.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Mayville Engineering Profile

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.