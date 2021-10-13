Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 7,458 Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 537,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 140,742 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 262,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 483,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 194,211 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 0.92. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.12.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $57,833.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $346,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,253 shares of company stock worth $1,948,048. Company insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

