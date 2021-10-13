Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 8,700 Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 139,947 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after buying an additional 25,899 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBB opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $154.66 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

