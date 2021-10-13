Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 2,605 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,865 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,277,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 59,068 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 41,098 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,804,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $12,213,000. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $768.67.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $55.88 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $82.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.6%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 118.69%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

