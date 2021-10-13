Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Rhea J. Posedel Sells 1,000 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $19,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:AEHR traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.26. 3,680,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,299. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $471.54 million, a PE ratio of -214.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEHR. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

