Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Rhea J. Posedel Sells 1,000 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $19,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:AEHR traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.26. 3,680,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,299. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $471.54 million, a PE ratio of -214.00 and a beta of 1.46.
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AEHR. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.
About Aehr Test Systems
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
