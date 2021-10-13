Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Critical Contrast

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Motorcar Parts of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A Motorcar Parts of America $540.78 million 0.71 $21.48 million $1.68 11.93

Motorcar Parts of America has higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorcar Parts of America has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Motorcar Parts of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies N/A -13.41% -8.98% Motorcar Parts of America 4.26% 13.39% 4.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aeva Technologies and Motorcar Parts of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 Motorcar Parts of America 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 145.10%. Motorcar Parts of America has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.21%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Motorcar Parts of America.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.9% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Motorcar Parts of America beats Aeva Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers. The company was founded by Mel Marks in 1968 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

