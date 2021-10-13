Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 137.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of A. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 552.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSE:A opened at $147.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $100.65 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.86.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several research firms recently issued reports on A. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.82.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

