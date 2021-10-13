AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ AGFS opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.85. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. Analysts anticipate that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1,541.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 389,110 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,043,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 251,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,221,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

