Aidos Kuneen Market Cap Reaches $53.01 Million (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 71.3% higher against the dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $53.01 million and $526,250.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be bought for $2.12 or 0.00003816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aidos Kuneen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,567.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.25 or 0.06268442 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.89 or 0.00312938 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $582.46 or 0.01048199 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00093918 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.63 or 0.00492427 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.50 or 0.00359028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.67 or 0.00305341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aidos Kuneen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidos Kuneen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.