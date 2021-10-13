AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 123.06% from the stock’s previous close.

AIkido Pharma stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. AIkido Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.51.

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIKI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in AIkido Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AIkido Pharma by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 121,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AIkido Pharma by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 195,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 107,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

