Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Short Interest Update

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 465.4% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AFLYY opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $5.50.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

